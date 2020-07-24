TRE going via web only

July 15

Please will someone, check out the announcement being made today by Talk Radio Europe, that as from the end of August they will no longer be broadcasting on radio wavelengths, and all their shows for the Costa Blanca and Mallorca will be online only. You can find the details on their website www.talkradioeurope.com

I’m sure it’s great if you have loads of technology in the house and car, but for those of us that don’t have every conceivable gizmo and gadget, and live a more basic (rural) life… it means that we will be losing a valuable source of entertainment and information.

I think that this needs some public conversation?

Yours, Elaine

We contacted TRE and here is their reply:

Thanks to all of you that have taken the trouble to write and explain your concerns and sadness at losing FM transmission and how much you value the programmes we broadcast.

I want you all to know that the decision was certainly not taken lightly…nor without absolute necessity. Please understand that we are not a station with infinite resources or part of a large radio group. Our first priority has been to keep us broadcasting.

Given the economic climate which was already damaged by Brexit and then significantly worsened by Covid-19, our resources have been severely impacted over the past months and years, necessitating difficult decisions to be made. No one will be ‘lining their pockets’ with the savings, but they will ensure that we can keep bringing you the programmes you love, with the same great line up.

All of that said, we’re not oblivious to the fact that we will upset some listeners, but for most it will be a process of re-education. You may not yet have read our guide “how to listen online” available on our website http://tre.radio but after doing so you may find that one of the easiest ways to listen in your home is by using a smart speaker. A market leader is currently selling the latest version of their model for under €40 and earlier versions can be bought for less. The speaker connects by Wifi to your internet router and once set up, you just have to tell it to play Talk Radio Europe. If you have a smart phone or tablet, you download the corresponding App which takes you through the setup process but if you don’t possess one, you can still set this up from their website. This is a small speaker which can be plugged in anywhere in the house so you are not tethered to your TV or Computer and it will give you more freedom and superior listening quality.

A much valued member of our staff, who moved to the UK 10 years ago, has been listening via a mixture of mobile, computer and now smart speaker…and listens to TRE all day long.

Another important reason why TRE has made this decision, is that we have had so many problems for so long with FM transmissions in the Costa Cálida, Costa Blanca and Mallorca because of the mountainous nature of the terrain and the limited transmission sites available to us. We are confident that those of you that do make the transition and continue to listen to TRE online will enjoy a much improved listening experience.

Yours sincerely,

Martin Nathan

Chairman