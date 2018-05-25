Translators at hospitals

Website comment

I work in the NHS in UK.

We have to have an expensive translator service for a wide variety of people that come through the various doors (GP surgery/walk in centre/hospital services for appointment or emergencies), these are for every language for every person that needs to be treated – and so no miscommunication/misunderstanding leads to wrong diagnosis/treatment.

People can of course learn to speak the language of residents, but in this modern age of free movement why not cater for those that can’t speak the local language.