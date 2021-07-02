TIE with incorrect wording

Email

June 28

Dear Editor

Last October you ran an update by the British Embassy, part of which said that readers may be aware that some UK nationals have been issued with TIEs with incorrect wording stating that they are an EU family member, and that the Embassy continue to work with the Spanish authorities on the issue.

As it wasn’t mentioned on your recent two British Embassy Q&A sessions I’m wondering if anything has happened with this since last year.

Regards

Mick Seymour

Reply from the British Embassy

The message is that the Spanish authorities have assured us that the cards remain valid, but that if people want to exchange them they should go to the police to request a new card.