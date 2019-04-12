The whims of children

Teruel

March 1

Mothers often complain that their children do not obey them and behave badly at home and at school. They say that their children are misbehaving. How has this situation arisen? The causes can be various, but we can mention some of them here.

One reason is that parents have given in to their whims or cravings, without justified causes for a long time.

On other occasions, they are praised for anything, so children believe and demand to be everybody’s centre of interest. They can even determine family decisions. When children are surrounded with too much attention and inopportune concessions, they usually develop a weak character without willpower and are unable to cope themselves. When they are not in the family sphere, these kids often show excessive shyness.

But if the spoilt child has a strong temper and often indulges in selfishness, he will try by all means to take advantage of others to get his whims. If he does not succeed, then he will get angry and can end up insulting or hitting those who contradict him.

In view of these facts, parents often develop a feeling of impotence because of their incompetence to maintain control. Because it is assumed that parents should control their children.

If a child has a bad behaviour, the mother is told that she should not allow it and she is considered an incompetent mother. This ineptitude can cause a greater anger in the mother and she can lose the own personal control.

On other occasions, when there are visits at home, the child misbehaves on purpose to embarrass his parents and make them understand that he is no longer a child.

What do we do in view of a capricious child? When do we need to begin to resolve this problem? As soon as the child demands an unwarranted whim, it is correct to not give in to his demand. We will have to wait until the tantrum is over without losing our calm and maintain a quiet and steady attitude.

Later, we will have to make him understand that his whim does not make sense. Parents have to have the strength to not give into whims and should think about the common wellbeing of the child, which must always be more important that the paternal comfort. It does not matter to make a good or bad impression for other people, because what it is important is the wellbeing of children and this is the key to education.

Arturo Ramo

Education Inspector