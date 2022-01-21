“The Party’s Over”

Was there a party? I’m not sure

Now did I break the rules?

I bought a bottle, brought my wife

I treated you like fools

Now was it a works meeting?

It looked that way to me

Though there wasn’t any paperwork

Around for me to see

I had some cheese, remember that

I guzzled down some wine

Whilst you were all in lockdown

I was having a good time

Well I am above you people

I can tell what lies I like

The rules I make I choose to break

So you minions take a hike

I’m the leader of the country

You morons chose my lead

My cabinet’s behind me

So you better all take heed

I can have as many parties

As I jolly well desire

As it seems my reign as PM now

Looks likely to expire!

A poem by David Whitney c2022