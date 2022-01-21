“The Party’s Over”

0
61
Writer writing on paper sheet vector illustration, flat cartoon person hands with pen on working table with text, workplace top view, desktop with writing letter, journalist author wokspace

Was there a party? I’m not sure
Now did I break the rules?
I bought a bottle, brought my wife
I treated you like fools
Now was it a works meeting?
It looked that way to me
Though there wasn’t any paperwork
Around for me to see
I had some cheese, remember that
I guzzled down some wine
Whilst you were all in lockdown
I was having a good time
Well I am above you people
I can tell what lies I like
The rules I make I choose to break
So you minions take a hike
I’m the leader of the country
You morons chose my lead
My cabinet’s behind me
So you better all take heed
I can have as many parties
As I jolly well desire
As it seems my reign as PM now
Looks likely to expire!

A poem by David Whitney c2022

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.