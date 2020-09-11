The Covid Kiss

0
21

September 7
Benissa

Dear Sir,
I thought in these difficult times your readers might like to see the attached photo of me and my husband of 50 years. We call it our Covid Kiss. Hoping to bring a smile!

Best regards.
Sue Frost

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.