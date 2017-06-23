Email

June 15, 2017

Dear Sir

I have read about hospital surgery waiting lists in recent months.

One particular article was quoting an average time for Torrevieja Hospital as only 30 days, which is totally out of line with what my wife is experiencing.

I should imagine that it depends on the type of operation and the demand and supply situation.

I am trying to find out what the waiting time for hip operations is at Torrevieja Hospital. Can you tell me if this information is available on a website or is it something you have to request from each hospital?

Regards

A. Fisher

You can look up ‘estimated’ waiting list on the Valencian regional healthcare website (http://www.san.gva.es/web/dgas/consulta-personalizada). You will need your SIP card number.