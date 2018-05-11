Jávea

May 7, 2018

I feel I must respond to Elizabeth’s letter regarding Sunday opening.

Leaving aside the traditional religious role of Sundays in the Christian world, this has also been traditionally the day when families (particularly in Spain) get together.

If parts of the family are having to work (delivery drivers, warehouse staff, shop staff, security staff, for example), then this can no longer be a family day throughout the country. I commend Mercadona in particular, in that it refuses to open on Sundays and fiesta days so as to give their staff the chance of a family day.

The writer would appear to be very selfish and finds it impossible to do their shopping over a six-day period in the rest of the week. Strange that she thinks that the world is going crazy because supermarkets do not open on a Sunday. It cannot be a caring and sharing world that she lives in.

John Price