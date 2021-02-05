Scam warning

Orba

January 25

Dear Editor,

There is a scam going around at present, which I think readers should be made aware of. I was phoned yesterday, by an English-speaking person and told that there was a warrant out for my arrest, for non payment of taxes.

This really scared me, as I have always used an accountant and paid everything. Fortunately my partner was here and realised it was a scam, but at the time it was really upsetting and no doubt the intent was to get money from me.

I thought this might be worth warning readers about,

Regards

Christina Hill,