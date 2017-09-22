September 19

Dear editor,

As I read of the Ryanair problem, I am reminded of a quote made by Ruskin. It is as follows, “There is hardly anything in the world that some man cannot make a little worse and sell a little cheaper, and the people who consider price only are this man’s lawful prey.”

I do not intend this to add to the misery already being experienced by the unfortunate victims of the Ryanair problem. They have my sympathy. I have used Ryanair and think, “There but for the grace of God go I”.

Alex Logan