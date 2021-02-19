Road works Benissa,

Email

February 18

Dear Editor,

What a nightmare, I travel to work and jump on the AP-7 to get to Benidorm twice a day and the disruption is ridiculous.

With the works already happening on the road through Senija, it’s adding 20 minutes or more to my journey. The other morning you just didn’t even know what way you were suppose to go and the workman were running around like headless chickens trying to re-direct the traffic. How much longer is this project going to go on ?

The vineyard in Lliber is looking more like the M25 everyday with traffic cutting across.

The houses that have been knocked down, the houses now that only have a view of the roadworks and then the road. I just feel so upset for them.

I know we have to move forward but at what cost?

Fed up from Lliber