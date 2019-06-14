Retired fireman wants to help

Email

June 13

Article reference Fire Fighters

Good evening I wonder if you could help me.

I’m a retired fire fighter ( watch manager ) from UK , I retired early but now I live here in Spain.

There was an article about new fire fighters for over the summer period I was wondering if you could give me a contact email please.

I have a lot of experience and knowledge that I am willing to provide to the area.

Thank you

Jason

Dear Jason

We’re sure the IVSH will welcome your help. You can reach them on Facebook (Balcon al Mar Voluntarios) email info@ivsh.es or the email that appeared on the article: darreljones@icloud.com.