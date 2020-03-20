Resident in lockdown

Email

March 19

It was good to see that Britain are at last going towards lockdown, which we believe is the only way to combat this virus. We are here on Costa Blanca and love it, especially the coffee culture, we live in a flat which is quite isolated but it must be done.

Our parents came through two wars and we are now in a silent war, we cannot see our enemy but we know how to avoid contact. Yesterday I was feeling a bit cut off, so I said to me husband I will hide in the back of the car when you go to the supermarket and that way I can get out with you, but at the last minute decided not too.

My husband said as he drove to the supermarket he was followed by a police car which eventually pulled along side him and they looked into the car suspiciously, then drove off. I feel like big brother is watching and listening, have searched for bugs!! But no!!

Margaret Carney