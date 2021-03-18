Reply to Wendy MacDiarmid

Email

March 15

Responding to Wendy MacDiarmid’s letter to the editor regarding ‘Old Habits’ this piece described my son’s investigation and antics regarding ‘self assessment’ at home in the U.K.

They were purely intended to show the differences in how things can and are done there and were not in any way intended to be suggestively instructive to ex-pats and the like abroad.

Purely indicative of methods or lack of. His tongue in cheek comments I felt were interesting but nothing more.

On a lighter note, this itinerant writer did have a property for a short time in La Olla but that was way back in the early 1980s.

Regards

Malcolm Smith