Reply to ‘non-residents stay duration’

May 21

Dear Editor,

I would like to reply to the letter in your newspaper of May 21-27 under the title ‘Non-residents stay duration’.

The author of this article seems to blame the Spanish government for the 90-day rule!

Unless I am very much mistaken this is a EU rule and is enforced by all the EU countries.

They talk about selling up and going to another country to spend the winter months unfortunately that will have to be further away than Europe. (Schengen states).

Since Brexit the United Kingdom is regarded as a ‘third country’ and that comes with loads of restrictions!

Martina Lawson