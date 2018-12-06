Regarding Mr Smith’s letter

Alicante

November 29

Dear Sirs and Madams,

I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a very happy and successful New Year.

I was not going to write to you at this time but when I read the letter from John E Smith, I felt it was necessary. I can appreciate but not agree necessarily with the changes that have taken place in in society that the last 40 or so years, but his letter was so stupid that I needed to respond.

First of all, I wish to thank your newspaper for having the talent and understanding of such reporters and writers as Tom Baker, Paul Arnold and the many others who have very successfully in catching the feelings of the changes in our society and pointed out the frustrations that many of us feel.

I am in the age of approaching 90 years and I have watched as the society has moved, starting with the Beatles, Bridget Bardot, and the Rolling Stones and moving to an access of wildness that I would never dreamed of. I was raised in one of the USA’s “Bible Belts” so I was very naive to the real world. This is our society and we must all adjust to the “changing Times”, which Mr. Smith apparently cannot manage to accept. The old phase, “Don’t Shoot the Messenger” comes to mind when you write about these changes. Your writers are only reporting and commenting on the way things are today. I do hope that Mr. Smith has a good Christmas holiday in spite of his difficulty in accepting the world as it is now.

Thank you, Paul Arnold, for the article on cell phones. I marvel at seeing a group of young sitting together at a table and having coffee and ALL are on their phones! Why bother to get together? I cannot understand how people managed for years before the cell phones to talk to one another, as now there is a huge importance in continually calling to talk anywhere any time. Of course, this is a ‘goldmine’ to the phone companies ringing up the profits.

In some quarters, Merry Christmas is not in order, so, also Happy Holiday Season to all of you

Sincerely,

Robert Allison