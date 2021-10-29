Re Artist Paul Critchley

Email

October 17

Hello Malcolm

I read your article on the above artist in the CBN of October 1, with interest as we own one of his paintings.

We have a house in Spain but we attended a friend’s wedding in Stockport in July 1996. Arriving early for the celebration we dropped in on an art exhibition at the Stockport War Memorial Art Gallery.

There we came across a painting by Paul. Having recently visited Altea and recognised the depiction of the old quarter of the town. We were drawn to it immediately for the artistic qualities you describe and bought it.

The canvas is quite large measuring some 120cm x 105 cm, clearly signed by Paul Critchley and entitled “The Poet’s House, Altea” (on the back, so this is from memory without taking the picture off the wall).

It now has pride of place in our home in Spain.

M.H.