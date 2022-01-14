Ramblars waste depot

Email

January 10

Dear Sir,

For several weeks Jávea has been shrouded in toxic, obnoxious smoke, due to the uncontrolled burning of garden waste.

Curiously, we are not allowed to smoke a cigarette on the terrace of a cafe.

Is this hypocrisy or what?

Yours sincerely,

A-M Keegan

Dear Mrs Keegan, as you point out in your headline, the smoke and bad smell across parts of Jávea and the surrounding area is being caused by the fire at the Ramblars waste transfer station. The garden waste fire started nearly two months ago and has been smouldering ever since. It is not an intentional fire.

Unfortunately the fire brigade have not been able to extinguish it and the huge piles of organic material continue to burn.

The Editor