Railing against electric cars

October 8

If all cars were electric and were caught up in a three-hour traffic jam…dead batteries! Then what?

Not to mention, that there is virtually no heating in an electric vehicle, i.e. high battery consumption.

And if you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windshield wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drain the batteries) !!!

You can try calling 911 to bring women and children to safety! But they cannot come to help you since all roads are blocked and they will probably require all police cars to be electric also (if we still have police departments then) !!!

And when the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead.

How do you charge the thousands of cars in the traffic jam? (That is a business I think I’d like to look into. Drones to deliver heavy batteries and someone to remove and install. In most cases this could take days for each car.)

Same problem during summer vacation departures with miles of traffic jams.

There would be virtually NO air conditioning in an electric vehicle. It would drain your batteries quickly.

Where is this electricity going to come from? Today’s grid barely handles our needs. Can’t use nuclear, natural gas is quickly running out. Oil fired is out of the question, then where?

What will be done with billions of dead batteries, can’t bury them in the soil, can’t go to land fills.

The cart is way ahead of the horse – no thought, what so ever, to handle any of the problems that batteries can cause.

And it is reckoned that the car will have a life of approximately 10 years.

No reporter talks about this of course!

Syd Avery