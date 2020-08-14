Queueing in the heat

Pilar de la Horadada

August 10

Dear Sir, passing my local town hall (Pilar de la horadada) there was a queue of people waiting to be called in one at a time, it was a red hot day some of the people where not that young standing out in the midday sun while the people working inside are in air condition offices, this can’t be right; they are giving out advice to be careful in the sun & they’re the ones causing the problem, this also happens outside of the health centres, why can’t they put up shaded areas for people to wait?

MPD