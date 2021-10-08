Problems at the airport

Website comment

October 3

Yesterday was the most stressful and distressing day ever. Myself and my husband, (who has advanced Parkinson’s disease) were refused to fly to Gatwick from Alicante airport.

I had passenger locator forms on my phone which weren’t even looked at. Evidence of negative Covid tests the day before performed at a clinic in Albir. Evidence of our double vaccinations and an NHS app with my vaccinations on. The man at check-in was a demon.

As I am 75, I am fairly slow but not too bad with new technology. He told me to get to the side whilst other people check in – fair enough but his manner was rude and my husband was becoming very distraught.

I found my app to show him and he rudely told me, “Gate closed – you’ll have to book another flight and do new passenger locator forms.”

A nightmare. My phone battery was low at this point and I just could not find any help in the airport. Eventually, after me struggling to sort it myself, a fantastic young lady from Easyjet called Anna gave us water and decided to help us.

By this time my husband was visibly upset. She must have spent over an hour with us and her colleague Mareya joined in.

They did everything that needed doing including booking us a new flight for 16.30, checked us in and printed off our boarding passes. I just cannot thank them enough and don’t know what we would have done without them.

I still feel we had enough evidence to fly and feel we shouldn’t have had to spend over €200 on a new flight.

After the horrendous treatment at the book-in desk, the staff on the plane were fabulous and the man who worked transporting disabled passengers to the planes was also kind and caring.

Rita Caket