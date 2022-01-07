Praise for the police

December 27

Responding to the report on p7 of last week’s edition entitled ‘Jewellery thieves jailed’, Liz Davies stated: “Brilliant. My daughter’s gold was found in a Gold for Cash shop in Orihuela yesterday and today, so that too is an option for people to look at.

“Thank God it was found.

“A gold chain, a fob with some of her dad’s ashes inside, a cross he bought her 27 years ago and a Horn of Life that her late gran gave her.

“The police were so quick on the case too.

“Hopefully everyone will be reunited with their items.”