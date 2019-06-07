PM Vacancy

Email

June 3

Since “Old uncle Tom Cobley an’ all” have made it into the wannabee list, the field of candidates has widened. Surely, those over promoted attention seekers are not being serious.

Being unable to cope, they chucked in their jobs, demonstrating how untrustworthy and unreliable they are. And now they are jostling to lead the UK out of the EU, I don’t know whether to admire or roar with laughter at their nerve.

I note Raab’s team is promoting him in an action man gimmick to boost his credibility.

As for Boris – a potential Trump Puppet?

George Nicholson