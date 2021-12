Email

December 5

I have a pension plan with BBVA. Since 2019, I have been trying to activate this plan without success. Between November 14-19 I was in Torrevieja to try to solve this dilemma ( without success),

I saw a placard advertising a meeting about ‘frozen pensions’. Have you in the newspaper heard anything about this problem? I would be extremely grateful for any information you can give me if that is possible.

Kindest regards,

Ray Fletcher.