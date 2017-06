Website comment

June 26, 2017

My God, I have heard it all now. How on earth can you stop your dog from having a wee? When you want a wee, madam, you have to find a place to go. Dogs don’t talk and can’t ask to be taken to their own garden.

I agree of course on the disgusting habit of not cleaning up the poo, but would you have people walking around with porta loos for dogs? Get a life and we will organise a flag day to buy you a new garden post.