Orihuela Costa – ‘lack of waste services’

Web comment

July7

The lack of timely waste collection and the poor state of pavements particularly in Las Filipinas means the whole area around waste bins sometimes resembles a rubbish tip. Weeds are growing from poorly maintained pavements and when they do clear areas they often just dump the waste.

I know these stories are covered quite regularly but you may wish to send a reporter to have a look at the area and run yet another story about the appalling lack of services we receive here on the Orihuela Costa.

Dear David,

Thank you for your letter. We have run a number of stories about these problems in Orihuela Costa. However, we will endeavour to get down and have a look at the particular area you have highlighted.

The Editor