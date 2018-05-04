Opening on Sundays

April 30
I wish to protest alongside many other people about closing shops and supermarkets on a Sunday.
I was in a petrol station on a Sunday where people were buying – bread, wine, snacks and other foods alongside with newspapers.
How is it possible they can do this while supermarkets have to close on a Sunday? Chinese shops also open seven days a week! It’s not fair to supermarkets, etc.
Why is there a rule for one and not another?
Please protest, if you agree with me, before the world goes crazy!
Thank you
Elizabeth