Opening on Sundays

April 30

I wish to protest alongside many other people about closing shops and supermarkets on a Sunday.

I was in a petrol station on a Sunday where people were buying – bread, wine, snacks and other foods alongside with newspapers.

How is it possible they can do this while supermarkets have to close on a Sunday? Chinese shops also open seven days a week! It’s not fair to supermarkets, etc.

Why is there a rule for one and not another?

Please protest, if you agree with me, before the world goes crazy!

Thank you

Elizabeth