September

By post

Dear Mr Smith,

‘Once upon a Time’ (September 10.09,2021)

Are you referring to the same Guadalest I know in your column when you say ‘rather mundane you might say’?

The one I visited on an organised tour in the 1970s, took us high up into the mountains during a heavy and dramatic thunder storm, which surely Spain is the best at producing, culminating in a visit to the spectacular location of the past home of Chopin and George Sand.

I loved it, and would urge everyone to make that unforgettable trip which obviously still remains in my memory.

Joyce M. Marshall (Mrs)

Chopin? or Choosing or Chopping…?

One man’s meat is another one’s poison or poisson (fish)?

Malcom Smith