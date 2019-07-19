On the subject of double taxation

Hi D. Jones

Thanks for your splendid article on Spain’s tax grab.

I am one of the pensioners affected, and they are trying to back tax me to 2014, and fine me for late payments.

I am emailing to find out if you know of others affected, and have they formed a group to fight this.

My tax advisor has told me to pay the back tax, ASAP to avoid a larger fine.

So I am doing that tomorrow, then I hope either to claim it back via HMR&C as double taxation or by taking the matter up with the Spanish Tax Authorities.

Thus my need to find a group.

Name withheld