On the subject of double taxation

Hi D. Jones

Thanks for your splendid article on Spain’s tax grab.
I am one of the pensioners affected, and they are trying to back tax me to 2014, and fine me for late payments.
I am emailing to find out if you know of others affected, and have they formed a group to fight this.
My tax advisor has told me to pay the back tax, ASAP to avoid a larger fine.
So I am doing that tomorrow, then I hope either to claim it back via HMR&C as double taxation or by taking the matter up with the Spanish Tax Authorities.
Thus my need to find a group.

Name withheld

