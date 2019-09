September 16

Email

I really agree with your paper, (I got the first one) that the nurses need retraining.

I trained 50 years ago to wear my uniform half an inch below my knee and nails just one tenth by a Matron, she also taught us how to be sympathetic and understanding. Have recently spent time in Marina hospital and had foot stamped on and one inch nails dug into me that’s not all, no one asked me how was I feeling.

Get the matrons out again.

Susan Dearson