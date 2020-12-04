Not just the English…

November 27
With reference to Malcolm Smith’s article on page 23 of this week’s CBN, I think he may be a little confused about the difference between the UK and England.

As well as England, he should be aware that there are expats in Spain from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Strangely, he is aware of the existence of Eire, so I think he was trying to mention the UK or Great Britain, rather than just England.

However, I have to admit that in my experience of 14 years here, most English people here also refer to England, rather than GB or UK!

John Price

