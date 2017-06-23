NHS Brexit bombshell

Website comment
June 4, 2017
I have never read such a load of codswallop in my life – it’s just the remoaners trying their scaremongering tactics again!
If there is no agreement on the 1.1 million UK citizens resident in Europe, there will be no agreement on the 3.5 million EU people living in the UK.
Whilst we are in the EU, they can charge us whatever they like. They are already talking about ‘doing away’ with all rebates, which would cost us another £5 billion a year, and if we don’t come out, they will exercise ‘more and more’ control over us. It is a ‘no brainer’ to leave the EU and let the corrupt EU bandits stew in their own juices. Their aggressive stance since article 50 was activated has shown their ‘true colours’, and that they are no friends of the UK. Europe and Europeans are ok, but some of the ‘Brussels mob’ are downright dangerous and evil.
Graham Robinson
Watched English Parliament today about EU Nationals living here. They can all stay here. Those who have been here five years can bring family over here after the five years no questions asked. If you arrive here before the cut off date and but have not completed the five years you can stay here and when you have compleated the five years the same applies. All the benefits that we get here in the UK they are entitled to i.e. NHS free, GP surgery’s etc. The only stumbling block which I do not agree with is the EU court being in charge of any problems the EU Nationals may have. We are leaving the EU so why should they overrule our English courts. But the EU still want to over ride what happens here. Two weeks ago while in fungarola a doctor was called to the hotel I was staying in. Before he would even look at the patient it was 150euro. In the UK it’s free.