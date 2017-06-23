NHS Brexit bombshell

Website comment

June 4, 2017

I have never read such a load of codswallop in my life – it’s just the remoaners trying their scaremongering tactics again!

If there is no agreement on the 1.1 million UK citizens resident in Europe, there will be no agreement on the 3.5 million EU people living in the UK.

Whilst we are in the EU, they can charge us whatever they like. They are already talking about ‘doing away’ with all rebates, which would cost us another £5 billion a year, and if we don’t come out, they will exercise ‘more and more’ control over us. It is a ‘no brainer’ to leave the EU and let the corrupt EU bandits stew in their own juices. Their aggressive stance since article 50 was activated has shown their ‘true colours’, and that they are no friends of the UK. Europe and Europeans are ok, but some of the ‘Brussels mob’ are downright dangerous and evil.

Graham Robinson