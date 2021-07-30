July 22

To commemorate her birthday, actress/vocalist Julie Andrews recently sang updated lyrics to one of her famous songs “My favourite things”. She received sustained standing ovations. No surprise.

This will resonate with many of my fellow baby-boomers who will remember the original version

Botox and nose drops and needles for knitting

Walkers and handrails and new dental fittings

Bundles of magazines tied up with string

These are a few of my favourite things

Cadillacs and cataracts, hearing aids and glasses

Polident and Fixodent and false teeth in glasses

Pacemakers, golf carts and porches with swings

These are a few of my favourite things

When the pipes leak, when the bones creak

When the knees go bad

I simply remember my favourite things

And then I don’t feel so bad

Hot tea and crumpets and corn pads for bunions

No spicy hot food or food cooked with onions

Bathrobes and heating pads and hot meals they bring

These are a few of my favourite things

Back pain, confused brains and no need for sinning’

Thin bones and fractures and hair that is thinnin’

And we won’t mention our short shrunken frames

When we remember our favourite things

When the joints ache, when the hips break

When the eyes grow dim

Then I remember the great life I’ve had

And then I don’t feel so bad