July 22
Email
Dear Editor,
To commemorate her birthday, actress/vocalist Julie Andrews recently sang updated lyrics to one of her famous songs “My favourite things”. She received sustained standing ovations. No surprise.
This will resonate with many of my fellow baby-boomers who will remember the original version
I can take no credit for this, so please withhold my name.
Botox and nose drops and needles for knitting
Walkers and handrails and new dental fittings
Bundles of magazines tied up with string
These are a few of my favourite things
Cadillacs and cataracts, hearing aids and glasses
Polident and Fixodent and false teeth in glasses
Pacemakers, golf carts and porches with swings
These are a few of my favourite things
When the pipes leak, when the bones creak
When the knees go bad
I simply remember my favourite things
And then I don’t feel so bad
Hot tea and crumpets and corn pads for bunions
No spicy hot food or food cooked with onions
Bathrobes and heating pads and hot meals they bring
These are a few of my favourite things
Back pain, confused brains and no need for sinning’
Thin bones and fractures and hair that is thinnin’
And we won’t mention our short shrunken frames
When we remember our favourite things
When the joints ache, when the hips break
When the eyes grow dim
Then I remember the great life I’ve had
And then I don’t feel so bad