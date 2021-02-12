Missing bike

Email

February 7

Dear Editor,

Whilst at Spanish language class I left my very old green Raleigh ladies bike outside the Escola de Musica in Guardamar BUT didn’t lock it (long story).

It must have looked abandoned because when I went back it wasn’t there.

I really don’t think my old bike would be attractive to most people – but I am attached to it.

I want to offer a 50-euro reward to anyone who found it.

Just so people know, this happened on Thursday, November 26 at 11.30.

It is a very old bike in petrol blue with basket and one side pannier and 12 gears, and a double crank derailier.

I have been looking at local auctions and I reported it lost and have the paperwork.

It is not a ‘cool’ or valuable bike and I think it could just be dumped somewhere.

I am offering the reward because it has sentimental value for me and I would dearly love to find it.

Thanks for your help,

Lynda Marshall

lyndaamarshall@yahoo.co.uk