February 26

Hi,

I would like to get the following in your newspaper. 100 percent disabled man of 73 needs some facts. I want to get in touch with disabled people who have been to the tribunal in Alicante.

This is to establish your Spanish percentage of disability. Did they make a proper test of your situation?

Which percentage did you get, and has this had any influence on your tax situation in Spain?

Please contact me on tom@teds.es

Tom Andenes