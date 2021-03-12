Malcom Smith’s article ‘Old habits die hard’

Email

March 7

Dear Editor

I refer to Malcolm Smith´s article in last week´s CBN, titled “Old habits die hard”. I know Mr Smith used to live in Altea but I can only assume he has relocated back to the UK. I confess to not always reading his stories so I have obviously missed this information. My assumption is based on the fact that he is able to register online with HMRC for self-assessment.

I am an expat living in Spain but still required to complete a self-assessment return in the UK. According to the HMRC website, and also confirmed by a personal enquiry, a non UK resident is unable to register online without a UK address. Apparently the system cannot adapt to a foreign postcode or address.

I bring this to your attention because readers of Malcom´s story, who, like me, are liable to self-assessment, may believe they can now complete their tax return online.

Finally, I always enjoy reading the letters to the editor but am disappointed in the number of letters printed each week. They used to take up a whole page – sometimes more, but for many months , since the pandemic I believe, we are lucky to see 3 or maybe 4. Is this due to lack of letters or lack of space?

Best Regards

Wendy Macdiarmid