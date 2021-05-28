Malcolm’s article ( May 21)

May 25

Thanks to Malcolm in his article last week for addressing the letter I sent on November 29, 2020!

I’m afraid he missed the point, though, that Welsh people, Scottish people and Northern Irish people do not like being referred to as English, so shouldn’t be labelled as such.

Further in those other countries which comprise the UK, in many areas English is the second language to Welsh and Gaelic, so again assumptions should not be made that English is the language of the UK.

Just clearing up some points of fact for your readers.

John Price

