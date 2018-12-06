Malcolm Smith and his past

November 29

My dear James,

Mr. Weiss/wise/mann, the Costa Blanca Walter Mitty scribe, has directed his phenomenal fantasising communications tool in my direction again.

Whilst waxing about some of my past-published giggles he has added his own bits once more. This time he has got his teeth into another no/no, – teeth and my first dental appointment in Spain, which incidentally has not occurred yet.

According to Wilfried, the work performed on my dentures led me to the conclusion that the dentist laid the foundation for his own old age pension.

What a devious mind he must have and such creativity!

I have never used a dental surgeon in Spain… nor do I have dentures despite my longevity. The last time I used a dental surgeon was at Newton Le Willows,

South Lancashire, in 1977.

Needless to say I am gasping for breath, awaiting Wilf’s next magnificently exciting revelations of my past adventures. Heaven knows, I might have wrestled with a polar bear when I was in Alaska…. or was it an Eskimo in Siberia!

All agog,

Malc Smith