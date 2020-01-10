‘Luminous’ doggy doing proposal

Lo Pagan

January 8

My husband and I live in Lo Pagan. Where a lot of people walk their dogs mostly with responsible owners who clean up after their pets. Then on the other hand are those that let the side down and leave the dog mess on paths, astro turf around trees and everywhere else that it has been used to make Lo Pagan look smart.

My proposal is that they should put a fluorescent additive in the dog food.

Hence, when the dog makes a mess it glows in the dark at night. With the large amount of dog mess there is about they could save money and turn the streetlights off at night.

Do we want to be known as Lo Pagan the place you can wear your sunglasses at night.

Come on dog owners get those poop bags out .

Barbara