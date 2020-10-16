Little green men or women?

0
35

Email
October 8, 2020

I never stop enjoying the beautiful vistas across the Sierra Bernia mountains, both day and night. During the past few weeks, I have noticed a strange object displaying white, blue and red flashing lights appearing over the Altea Hills area, at about twice the height of the mountains, probably 3 or 4 times during that time.
The object appears to remain in exactly the same position; just hovering without moving, it seems to remain for several hours.
It probably has a reasonable explanation, but I do not know what it is. And just to add, it has nothing to do with my large nightly glass of Rioja!

Garry Sheen

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.