Little green men or women?

Email

October 8, 2020

I never stop enjoying the beautiful vistas across the Sierra Bernia mountains, both day and night. During the past few weeks, I have noticed a strange object displaying white, blue and red flashing lights appearing over the Altea Hills area, at about twice the height of the mountains, probably 3 or 4 times during that time.

The object appears to remain in exactly the same position; just hovering without moving, it seems to remain for several hours.

It probably has a reasonable explanation, but I do not know what it is. And just to add, it has nothing to do with my large nightly glass of Rioja!

Garry Sheen