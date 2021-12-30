Labrador at the lighthouse

Email

December 12

Hi,

After yesterday witnessing a very large overweight Labrador going up to the lighthouse in Albir. I was deeply upset at it being unable to make it back down. It was too hot for it and way too far. The owners were just laughing, thought it funny that she kept lying flat out head down flat too.

Please make people aware if the dog is elderly, please do not take them so far. She was deeply distressed which upset us immensely. I just pray they got her down somehow.

Annette Wilson

(tourist visitor)