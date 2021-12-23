Javea fires

Email

December 15

Dear Editor

In your last edition of CBN, December 10-16, you gave a paragraph to the fire burning at the Ramblars garden waste plant. This fire has already been burning for some weeks and is expected to do so for weeks to come.

On windless mornings, here in the Arenal we awake to find ourselves breathing in thick clouds of filthy, smelly grey smoke, and every morning I sweep up a substantial amount of dirty grey ash from inside my home.

That this fire has been allowed to burn for so long and will be allowed to burn into the future, is a disgrace to our beautiful area and is a very serious danger to public health.

Jan Rylatt