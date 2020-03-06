In reply to ‘blow out of proportion’

Website comment

March 29

I couldn’t agree more, but hey, what can you expect from mainstream media?, We know the BBC tell lies and doctor footage to suit their agenda, why should any of the other media groups be any different?, after all, they are all owned by the same handful of people.

Blown out of all proportion is exactly what mainstream media does, it sells, it creates fear, spending, loss, gain, it’s all good for the powers that be, which is why I take little notice, more people die from peanut allergies and seasonal flu than this current so called epidemic.

Woody Woodpecker