Following my letter printed last week about the long delays to get a new ‘padrón’ certificate in Torrevieja.

I would like to clarify that Gitte Lund Thomsen, Cllr for International Residents, is very helpful in obtaining a ‘padrón’ where there is an urgent need.

Gitte can be contacted by Messenger or email to pangea@torrevieja.eu – or on 679 006 160.

Torrevieja West Neighbourhood Crime Watch appreciates

the support given by Gitte.

Doug Allen