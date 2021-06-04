Help sue the BBC for the Royal family

May 21

Altea

Hello Editor,

Seeing as the Royal family are not in a position to sue the BBC. How about collectively a good number of the nation, together with some people of high esteem amongst them, sue the BBC on behalf of our Royal family with regard to the Diana interview on TV.

We need to get some of the people who are of some consequence at the top in the BBC who all knew there was fraud going on to get this interview to be screened for all of us to see.

What do you think, can we get them? We all love Diana and to see her and her boys have to go through all this disgusting behaviour and heartache.

We pay their massive wages, how about having the TV licence cancelled for everyone, as part of the punishment? Come on let’s get them for our Queen.

Kindest regards

Lorna Holder