Have Benidorm fiestas been cancelled?

Can you confirm if the annual November Fiesta in Benidorm has been cancelled this year?

The Town Hall have not ‘officially cancelled’, however, the penyas (fiesta associations) are not organising any events according to an official statement from them.

They normally organise all the parades, flower offerings, fireworks etc.

The town hall may organise the odd concert but that will be it – obviously with limited capacity so in effect, yes, it has been cancelled