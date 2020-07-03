Grants for buying bikes

You reported on a scheme to help Valencia’s residents to get a new bike or scooter on a voucher scheme, cannot find anything further on this please can you let me know more about it. Thanks in advance.

Daphne

Dear Daphne
The article gave all the specifics including how this was applied (page 13 of our edition 2401, date June 12-18. The discount in applied at the moment of purchase providing the store has registered with the regional government. The ‘Consellería de Movilidad’ has a full list of stores in each province on its website: http://politicaterritorial.gva.es/es/web/vias-ciclopeatonales/ajudes-per-a-la-compra-de-bicicletes

