Email

May 24, 2017

I recently spent two weeks’ holiday in El Campello and purchased some stamps from a Chinese shop advertising stamps. After purchase I was told I had to post them in the green box at their door. To date no one has received their cards. Are these stamps genuine? Should they not be then I think they should be banned from selling them.

Janet Edgson

The safest way to get stamps is at the post office (Correos) or at a tobacconist (Estanco).