Web contact

August 20

I just had to say how very sad I was to hear of Jack’s death. He was very kind to me in years gone past.

I much enjoyed his articles and style of writing.

Roger Davis

Email

August 19

On behalf of the congregation at Albir Church of England and indeed the Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy we offer our heartfelt condolences to Tina.

Jack supported several fundraising events over the years with attendance and reports.

You will be missed Jack.

Elaine