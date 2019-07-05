Fire service shambles

Email

July 28

Two weeks ago, you reported on my car fire and on that occasion, it took the ‘bomberos’ 45 minutes to reach my car. Last Sunday a warehouse in Crevillente caught fire and yet again, the ‘bomberos’ took 45 minutes to reach it.

The cause of the delay is because the fire station in Crevillente, one or two kilometres from each event, has been closed and the fire service has been centralised in Elche in order to save money. The area around Crevillente is now without any form of adequate fire service protection.

Unfortunately, this short-sighted decision will, undoubtedly, result in the loss of life.

One can only hope that, in that event, the architects of this arrangement will be charged with manslaughter on the grounds of negligence and stupidity

G R Nicholson